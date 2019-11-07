Republican Sen. Pat ToomeyPatrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general WH backpedals on Trump’s ‘due process’ remark on guns MORE (Pa.) said recent revelations about Ukraine show that President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump MORE has made “errors of judgment” but he does not believe the president’s conduct has been impeachable.

“None of it has changed my fundamental view on this,” Toomey told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday.

“I think there needs to be a very high bar for removing a president from office. It has never happened in the history of the republic, and I think this president has made errors of judgment and he has said and done things that I don’t agree with, but I have yet to see something in my mind as a high crime or misdemeanor that warrants overturning the results of the last election,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper reported that Toomey promised to be an “independent voice,” while working to win votes for himself in 2016 in the swing state.

The senator told the Inquirer that he has pushed back against Trump on trade, particularly his deal with Mexico and Canada.

“When it comes to being willing to publicly disagree with the president on policy and push back, there are very few Republican senators who have done as much as I have,” Toomey said. “People, I know, choose for their own purposes to ignore these things, but it doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”

He added that his independence “could never meaningfully be defined” by just one vote, even on something like impeachment.

Toomey will be up for reelection in 2022.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into President Trump after revelations that he encouraged Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: ‘It’s all a hoax’ Trump acknowledges Warren’s rise in the polls, revives ‘Pocahontas’ slur MORE.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and Republicans have largely defended him.