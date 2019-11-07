Two GOP senators want Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release documents related to Joe Biden’s son and his work for a Ukrainian energy company, saying it might have been used to influence the Obama administration’s State Department to end a corruption probe.

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a letter to Pompeo on Wednesday requesting all State Department records related to Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.

They also want to know if the inspector general or another official at the State Department is reviewing potential conflicts of interest in connection to Hunter’s work for Burisma while his father was vice president.

“E-mails recently obtained and made public through a [Freedom of Information Act] request indicate that Burisma’s consulting firm used Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board to gain access and potentially influence matters at the State Department,” they wrote.

The Ukrainian energy company hired Biden’s son for its board of directors, and then subsequently pressed the State Department to end a corruption investigation into the company, according to documents obtained by journalist John Solomon.