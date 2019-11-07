Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (R) of blackface fame boasted this week that his party is ready to implement an array of gun control measures in the commonwealth now that Democrats control all three branches of government, and his administration is already “working on” a plan for confiscating so-called “assault weapons” from law-abiding gun owners.

What are the details?

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Northam wants to bring back eight “common-sense” gun control measures that Republicans shot down during a special session in July, prioritizing “universal background checks, banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, restoring the law that limits purchases to one gun a month, and a red flag law that would empower a court to temporarily remove a gun from a person deemed to be a risk to himself or others.”

When asked directly about whether he is supportive of confiscating “assault weapons from gun owners” Northam replied, “That’s something I’m working [on] with our secretary of public safety. I’ll work with the gun violence activists, and we’ll work [on] that. I don’t have a definitely plan today.”

On Tuesday, Virginia voters handed Democrats total control of the commonwealth’s General Assembly — flipping both the Senate and the House of Delegates from red to blue majorities. The Democratic Party now controls not only Virginia’s legislature, but holds the governorship, lieutenant governorship, attorney general, and both U.S. Senate seats.

Northam believes the results from Tuesday’s election shows Virginia is now a solid Democratic stronghold. When a reporter referred to the commonwealth as “a pretty purple state” during a cabinet meeting Wednesday, the governor pushed back, according to The Post.

“The is a blue state,” Northam said. “I made that announcement last night…So Virginia’s blue. I want everybody to know that.”

Anything else?

CNBC reported that Everytown for Gun Safety — a gun control-advocacy group largely bankrolled by billionaire Michael Bloomberg — “spent $2.5 million this year to influence voters in Virginia versus approximately $300,000 by the NRA, which has its headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.”

