[embedded content]

After a briefing by Attorney General William Barr, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., described Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the Trump-Russia probe as “stunning” and “damning,” while two Beltway-insider lawyers said it will “ruin careers” and be “worse than you can imagine.”

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News he received an update from Barr on Wednesday, noting the report is “nearly done,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“I think his report is going to be stunning. I think it is going to be damning,” he said. “I think it’s going to prove that the system got off the rails and we need corrective action. Where I go from there I won’t know until I hear from him.”

In mid-September, Horowitz provided a draft copy of the report to the Justice Department and the FBI for classification review. His year-and-a-half investigation focused on the Obama administration’s use of the unverified, Democratic-financed Steele dossier to obtain warrants from a top-secret FISA court to spy on the Trump campaign.

A public copy of the report is expected to be released at about Thanksgiving or later, the Examiner said.

Graham accused the Democrats of playing dirty in their handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of now debunked Trump-Russia collusion allegations and the impeachment inquiry in comparison to Horowitz’s efforts.

“This whole process in the House is driven by bipartisan politicians who hate Trump’s guts. That’s the big difference between Mueller and Horowitz,” he said.

[embedded content]

Meanwhile, former U.S. attorney Joe DiGenova and his wife, prominent Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, said Wednesday that their sources close to the Horowitz investigation say a major reason for the delay is the impaneling of a grand jury in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal probe of the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

“I can tell you this — and we have darn good sources for this — [the report] is going to be very bad for the people in the Obama administration. My source said to me, ‘It’s going to be worse than you can imagine,'” Toensing said.

DiGenova said the Horowitz report will be “explosive.”

“I would say, for people at the highest levels of the FBI and at the highest levels of the Justice Department — more important at the Justice Department — it’s going to be devastating,” he said.

“It’s going to ruin careers, it’s going to make people have bar problems,” he said referring to the bar association.