Kimberly Guilfoyle, Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, embarrassed “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday for pushing for Trump’s impeachment since the day after Trump won the 2016 election.

Goldberg responded to the claim by falsely stating that the left-wing show never called for Trump’s impeachment the day after the election when, in reality, Goldberg was the one who specifically called for Trump’s impeachment on November 9, 2016.

“You look at the fact that even on this show the first day after the election you said, ‘and now let’s start with impeachment,’” Guilfoyle said. “This has been something that has been a concerted effort by a lot of people who are disappointed by the results of the election to undo it and remove duly elected president of the United States.”

“It was on this show on November 9th,” Guilfoyle added.

“No, actually it wasn’t,” Goldberg angrily responded.

Yet, a clip found by RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest showed that the comments were made on the show the day after the election and Goldberg was the one who said it.

“We can kick his a** out,” Goldberg said on November 9. “There is such a thing called impeachment.”

Guest posted two tweets with the first tweet showing the exchange today on “The View” and the second tweet showing Goldberg’s comments on November 9.

WATCH CLIP #1:

Kimberly Guilfoyle calls out #TheView for pushing impeachment since the day after the 2016 election. “Even on this show the first day after the election, you said, now let’s start with impeachment.”- @kimguilfoyle Whoopi falsely responds : “That isn’t true… It wasn’t.” pic.twitter.com/9xK56iHmIt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

WATCH CLIP #2:

Let’s go to the tape! On The View on November 9, 2016, Whoopi Goldberg said, “We can kick his ass out. You know, there is such a thing called impeachment you know.” pic.twitter.com/aNpIP0XKdf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

Goldberg allegedly has a history of acting hostile toward conservatives who appear on her program. The Daily Wire reported on July 9, 2018:

An on-air fight that broke out between ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro did not end on stage as Pirro claims that Goldberg spit on her off stage and screamed at her to “get the f**k out of this building.”

Piro made the allegation during a radio appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s program immediately following her interview on “The View.”

“I’m still reeling from it to be honest with you,” Pirro began. “I went on thinking that we would have a discussion about the book. The truth is, that it was an attack on Donald Trump, and then on me. I sat there as Whoopi Goldberg pontificated about how horrible Donald Trump was and at one point I said ‘you know I’m here to talk about the book’ and then she went ballistic – ended the segment.”

“She said ‘that’s it I’m done’ and what people didn’t see who were watching the show, was she yanked away from the desk where we were all sitting and she decided that she was going to end it,” Pirro continued. “No one saw that, but it got worse.”

“When I went off the stage, Sean, I’m walking downstairs and I said something like, Whoopi I fought for victims my whole life and she came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building,’” Pirro concluded. “And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building’ and she was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off.”