Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris said Thursday that she started out supporting Medicare for all plans, but after she “heard from people” she changed her mind, but that doesn’t mean she won’t rein in private insurance companies if she’s elected.

“I’m not taking away people’s private plan options,” the California lawmaker told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” insisting that she was not going to pick apart the plan offered by her rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren because she is “so convinced that my plan is superior.”

“We’ve done the work on my plan,” Harris said. “I am not going to take away people’s choice about having a public or private plan. I’m going to give people a transition period that allows folks like organized labor to renegotiate their contracts.”

“My plan allows for a 10-year transition, as opposed to a four-year transition,” Harris said. “I’m not going to increase middle-class taxes, so there’s very significant differences.”

She added that she does not want to put private insurance companies out of business if she’s elected president, but “I certainly am going to rein them in…if you want to be in my plan as a private company, as a private insurer, you’re going to have to compete and play by our rules, which include you’re not going to charge copays and deductibles.”

Meanwhile, Harris said she’s feeling “disappointment” in the Republican reaction to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and vowed to be present in the Senate if the matter reaches it.

“Listen, I’m running for president,” she said. “I need to be in Iowa full time, (but) I will tell you if the impeachment inquiry gets to the United States Senate, I will be there…the underlying issue here is that a foreign government was invited to interfere in our election for the highest office in our land.”