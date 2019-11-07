Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D-Mass., Medicare for All plan wouldn’t get through the Senate, according to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who said Democrats should work to build on the Affordable Care Act.

“I think the debate within the Democratic Party is a very healthy debate to try to figure out how to achieve the goal of covering everybody with quality, affordable health care,” Clinton said at The New York Times DealBook Conference, Fox News reports.

“The Affordable Care Act took us to 90% of coverage — the highest we had ever gotten in our country after many, many efforts including one I was involved in more than 25 years ago,” she said.

She added, “I don’t believe we should be in the midst of a big disruption while we are trying to get to 100-percent coverage and deal with costs and face some tough issues about competitiveness and other kinds of innovation in health care.”

Clinton was later asked if she might “get behind” Warren on Medicare for All at some point. She replied, “If it were to go to Senate … if you had a president who pushed to present it, I would be very much in favor of whatever the debate was,” but added that she didn’t think it would pass the Senate.

She continued, “The details will be litigated out in the campaign, maybe even in court, but certainly in the Congress, if somebody is successfully elected. And, I think it’s important to say, what are the overall goals, and how realistic is it that we can achieve the overall goals if we go down Path A compared to Path B? And, I think the Affordable Care Act approach is the more likely path to be successful.”