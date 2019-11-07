Donald Trump Jr. unloaded on “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman for falsely suggesting that he outed the Ukraine whistleblower by thoroughly debunking her claim and then highlighting ABC’s current scandal involving convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“You did something that triggered a lot of people yesterday, including myself, by releasing the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower whose complaint has no led to impeachment hearings,” Huntsman said in a hostile manner. “The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out. That’s something dictators do. I’ve lived in China, I’ve seen that firsthand. That’s not what America does, we stand by our people. Why did you want to release the name?”

Trump responded, “The reality of the answer is, the whistleblower’s name was on a little website called The Drudge Report a couple of days ago. It was in RealClearPolitics. I literally quote-tweeted an article that had the guy’s name in the title of the article.”

The Daily Wire reported yesterday:

The assertion that Trump outed the whistleblower is false, as the Washington Examiner, Breitbart, and the Federalist all reported on the identity of the alleged whistleblower last week which was based off a report from RealClearInvestigations.

“So, that whole thing is nonsense but I wish the outrage would be equal. There was no outrage when my family got an exploding letter of white powder substance in it,” Trump continued. “They’re protecting a guy in the CIA and there’s great outrage but when your family gets something [the outrage isn’t there].”

“But his [name] was already out there [seen by] millions of people and for days he’s been out there in the media. So, what’s the difference between me tweeting about it? I’m a private citizen putting this out there,” Trump added. “It seems to me that everyone is outraged that his name is out there because now people are saying, ‘he’s tied to Joe Biden while Joe Biden was working in the White House. He has ties to Brennan who’s been leading the cabal on Trump.’ Let’s be honest about what it is.”

Huntsman responded, “Just to be clear, that’s not why I’m outraged. I’m outraged because I care about diplomacy in this country. I care how we protect people when they see a wrong doing, that they go through the proper political channels and they are protect for doing that.”

Trump then highlighted the bombshell revelation this week from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas that showed anchor Amy Robach admitting that the network killed a bombshell story on Epstein involving former Democratic President Bill Clinton.

“ABC is right now chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed. So, If we’re going to have the conversation about the outrage about whistleblowers, you work with CBS to out the whistleblower [who revealed that ABC covered up the Epstein story],” Trump said. “It’s hypocrisy … The mainstream media is left leading and I don’t think anybody doubted that for a long time, but they have gotten rid of the pretense of objectivity.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg desperately tried to change the subject.

Trump responded, “My point is about the hypocrisy. The mainstream media is left leading and I don’t think anybody doubted that for a long time, but they have gotten rid of the pretense of objectivity.”

WATCH:

.@DonaldJTrumpJr shoots down every single one of The View’s Abby Huntsman’s arguments. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/trlD4oeInd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019