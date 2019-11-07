Ret. Army Sgt. Alan Pitts, an Iraq veteran, is coming to the defense of Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified as part of the House impeachment inquiry.

Pitts made his remarks in a column posted by USA Today on Thursday.

“I never thought I’d see a day when a service member was attacked for standing up for our country, but that’s exactly what I saw after Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified on Capitol Hill last week.

“Lt. Col. Vindman and I served in Iraq at the same time — he as an infantry officer, I as a combat engineer. He was born in Ukraine; I was born in New Jersey. But we took the same oath to serve the same country, our country, and to defend the same Constitution.

Pitts noted that he was deployed in Iraq in 2004, and was shot in an ambush. Vindman was wounded by a roadside bomb.

“To see the way he was treated for his decision to comply with Congress’ request for testimony, with the president’s allies accusing him of being disloyal to his country and even a foreign spy, was eye-opening and gut-wrenching to me and many of my fellow veterans.”

Pitts said he, along with other veterans, are launching the nonpartisan Defend American Democracy project.

“Men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to stand up for our democracy are standing up again to call on Congress to do its constitutional duty — to protect the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”