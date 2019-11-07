Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Thursday in a pretty black and white tunic and pants combo during her second day in Morocco.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the gorgeous long-sleeve, striped tunic that she paired with a black turtleneck as she met with local women farmers in the Moroccan city of Sidi Kacem. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled back into a loose bun, a black belt and black flats as she toured the country. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“It was a joy meeting these strong Moroccan women, and now property owners,” the first daughter captioned a handful of pictures she shared on Instagram from the day’s events.

“W-GDP aims to improve legal rights, land productivity and employability for women in Morocco, and across the world,” she added. “#WGDP”

VIDEO: Ivanka Trump, the daughter of and advisor to US President Donald Trump, meets beneficiaries of the Millennium Challenge Corporation program in an olive grove in the city of Sidi Kacem, Morocco pic.twitter.com/4WNmrgh0gY — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 7, 2019

.

Ivanka’s fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her most unforgettable looks over the last few years here.