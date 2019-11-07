Actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired late Wednesday night that “whether it’s through the elections or through impeachment,” President Donald Trump needs to be removed from office for the sake of the environment.

“He is an oil President. His Cabinet is an oil Cabinet,” Fonda told the CNN Tonight host when he asked for her thoughts on the ongoing partisan impeachment proceedings against President Trump. “He is bought off by fossil fuels. And a lot of people in the Senate, a lot of Republican candidates, are too.”

“We can’t solve the problem when we have elected officials who are paid by the fossil fuel industry,” Fonda added. “And so the sooner that we move beyond him, the better, whether it’s through the elections or through impeachment or whatever.”

[embedded content]

The star of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie announced earlier this year that she would take a break from acting and move to Washington, D.C., to commit herself to fighting climate change. And for four consecutive Fridays, Fonda has protested and has been arrested alongside some of her famous friends.

“I’m trying to show on my ‘Fire Drill Fridays,’ this is the new normal,” the actor told Lemon. “We have to be out there. We have to be risking arrest. We have to engage in civil disobedience because we have very little time and what has to happen is so huge.”

Endorsing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s trillion dollar Green New Deal, Jane Fonda compared the plan to the kind of program that passed during the Great Depression. “Everyone will be lifted, and we have to fight for that,” she said of the proposal. “Which means we can’t elect anybody to office that isn’t really brave.”

