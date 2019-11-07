Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions kicked off his campaign to reclaim his Alabama Senate seat Thursday with a full-throated endorsement of President Donald Trump.

In a 30-second segment entitled “Great Job,” Sessions touted that he has not criticized Trump even after he was unceremoniously fired a day after the November 2018 mid-term elections.

“When I left President Trump’s cabinet, did I write a tell-all book? No,” Sessions noted in the ad.

“Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope.”

Trump has made no secret for his disdain for Sessions for recusing himself from overseeing the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. Sessions’s recusal in March 2017 paved the way for a special counsel, Robert Mueller, who led a sprawling 22-month investigation that morphed into an obstruction of justice investigation.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“Have I said a cross word about our president? Not one time,” said Sessions in the ad, adding that to do so would be “dishonorable.”

“I was there to serve his agenda, not mine.”

“The president’s doing a great job, for America and Alabama. And he has my strong support.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.