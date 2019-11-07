Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Republicans want to subpoena the government whistleblower to testify in the House impeachment inquiry,” The Hill is reporting.

Jordan said GOP lawmakers have been asked to submit their witness wish list by Saturday.

“Government whistleblowers should be protected,” he said in a column for USA Today on Tuesday. “But a fundamental tenet of due process is the ability to confront one’s accusers. On a matter as grave as impeachment, Americans should assess for themselves the credibility and motivations of the individual who initiated the inquiry.”

“That is why the ‘whistleblower’ must testify under oath and in person.”

But GOP efforts to get the whistleblower to testify are not expected to be successful, The Hill noted.

Democrats, who have veto power over GOP subpoena requests, have rejected outing the whistleblower, citing safety concerns.

Still, President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have made the whistleblower a key part of the impeachment case, according to The Hill.

They argue Trump has the right to face his accuser, according to The Hill.

“The whistleblower statute never required for anonymity,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said.