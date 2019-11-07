“The View” co-host Joy BeharJosephine (Joy) Victoria BeharGabbard accuses Joy Behar of spreading ‘innuendos’ about her Meghan McCain, Ana Navarro get heated over whistleblower debate Huntsman of ‘The View’ declares Castro campaign dead after Biden moment MORE was roasted on social media after claiming in a heated interview with Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John Trump‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges to Spicer: ‘We keep throwing you out the boat’ but viewers throw ‘you a life preserver’ Trump Jr. says modern Democrats would reject JFK as ‘alt-right neo-Nazi terrorist’ Trump Jr: Would a racist ‘let his son … hang out with Michael Jackson’? MORE on Thursday that she never wore blackface, a claim that was quickly contradicted on Twitter by the president’s eldest son.

“[President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump MORE] called some Mexicans rapists, he attacked the handicapped, he bragged about it,” she said. “We heard the ‘Access’ tape, where he bragged about grabbing women by their genitalia.”

“We’ve all done things that we regret, I mean, if we’re talking about bringing a discourse down, Joy, you’ve worn blackface,” he responded.

“No, I have not,” Behar shot back.

“I know blackface when I see it and that was not blackface,” moderator Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi GoldbergMeghan McCain slams Rand Paul for trying to out whistleblower: ‘I hate him’ Chelsea Clinton says she’s not considering a bid for New York House seat Lizzo, RuPaul, Monica Lewinsky among those reading ‘The New Colossus’ in promo for Statue of Liberty documentary MORE eventually interjected.

Trump Jr. took to Twitter to share a story from TheWrap.com from a 2016 episode of “The View” that a discussion around Behar dressing up as what she described as “a beautiful African woman” at a Halloween party back in the 1970s.

The tweet prompted others to mock Behar for what they argued was a “gotcha” moment.

Trump Jr. appeared on the show to promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” that was released on Tuesday.