Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous royal blue dress during an official outing in London, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve number that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William where the two attended the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square.

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a blue belt, and black high heels.

To say she looked absolutely incredible would be a serious understatement.

“Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the @NatEmergTrust, an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the @NatEmergTrust, an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK. pic.twitter.com/Z27aj2IS0d — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2019

