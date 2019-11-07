(FOX NEWS) — President Trump, at a campaign rally in Louisiana Wednesday night, unloaded on whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid, after a Fox News article from earlier in the day revealed that Zaid had tweeted about the beginning of a “coup” against the president back in 2017.

The president extensively quoted from the article, which reported that Zaid has long called for Trump’s impeachment — even promising two years ago, “We will get rid of him.”

Zaid now represents the intelligence community whistleblower who is at the center of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against the president. The whistleblower has alleged that, earlier this year, Trump improperly threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine for political reasons.

“Democrats must be accountable for their hoaxes and their crimes,” Trump said, holding a printout of the Fox News piece.

