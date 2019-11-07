Rev. Katherine Ragsdale — an openly gay Episcopal priest — was named president and CEO of the National Abortion Federation, the organization announced last week. She’s served as interim president and CEO since September 2018, the NAF said.

In 2011, Ragsdale — then dean and president of the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts — married the Rev. Mally Lloyd, Canon to the Ordinary in the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, in St. Paul’s Cathedral in Boston.

More from the NAF on Ragsdale:

Ragsdale is an Episcopal priest who has been outspoken about abortion rights, LGBTQ equality, and public policy issues affecting women and families throughout her career. She has testified before the U.S. Congress as well as numerous state legislatures about the importance of abortion access and was a featured speaker at the 2004 March for Women’s Lives in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining NAF, she served for 17 years (9 of them as chair) on the national board of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. Rev. Ragsdale has preached about how abortion is a blessing and has been active in clinic defense work and other activities to support abortion providers for more than 35 years.

“Abortion providers are some of my personal heroes and modern-day saints,” Ragsdale said as part of the NAF’s Oct. 31 announcement. “It is an honor to be able to serve and support NAF members as they provide compassionate health care amid increasing attacks and challenges.”

‘Abortion is a blessing’

“Throughout my career, I have preached that abortion is a blessing,” she was quoted as saying as part of the NAF’s announcement of her interim president status last year.

Ragsdale — also known as the “High Priestess of Abortion” — in 2015 announced she was stepping down as dean and president of Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after what RealClearReligion called a “stormy tenure, conflicts with faculty, and larger debates over the future of theological education.” She was the second-ever female head of the school and the first lesbian to lead an Episcopal seminary, the outlet said.

Here’s Ragsdale speaking at a fundraiser for the Kentucky Reproductive Freedom Fund over the summer:

(H/T: LifeSite News)