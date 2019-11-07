A new book by disgraced journalist Mark Halperin sold only 502 copies in its first in auspicious week since publication.

Halperin was a frequent panelist on “Morning Joe” until he was fired as an MSNBC analyst after several accusations of sexual harassment surfaced against him in 2017.

His book, “How to Beat Trump: America’s Top Political Strategists On What It Will Take,” was criticized by many who saw it as an example of how men face fewer consequences for sexual harassment than the women they victimize.

It appears the controversy has taken a toll on book sales.

Halperin was accused of sexual harassment or assault by at least a dozen women. He released a statement apologizing for his behavior.

“In recent days I have closely read the accounts of women with whom I worked at ABC News,” Halperin said in the statement from October 2017.

“In almost every case, I have recognized conduct for which I feel profound guilt and responsibility, some involving junior ABC News personnel and women just starting out in the news business,” he explained.

“I know I can never do enough to make up for the harm I caused,” he concluded. “I will be spending time with my family and friends, as I work to make amends and contributions both large and small.”

The book sales count came from the Wednesday report from NPD BookScan, which represents approximately 85 percent of sales.

