Meghan Markle truly turned heads Thursday when she showed up in a gorgeous navy coat and black high heel boots combo during a remembrance ceremony in London, Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, midnight number that went down past her knees which she paired with a beautiful navy fascinator as she joined Prince Harry for the special tribute. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The two spent time meeting with veterans and soldiers at the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a matching midnight navy belt and leather gloves.

Ahead of the event, the former “Suits” actress and Harry made a surprise visit at a coffee morning for military families in a community center located in the heart of the Army housing estate.

While they were there, they met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“Thank you from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to all the military families they met with yesterday,” a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram page read, along with a handful of pictures from the day’s event. “For more details on this surprise visit, please see our previous post.”