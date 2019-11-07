A fleet of UFOs have been spotted above Utah on the same day the same objects were seen 2,000 miles away in North Carolina, a conspiracy theorist has wildly claimed.

The footage, filmed from Bountiful in the US state of Utah on October 10, appears to show several bright lights hovering in the sky.

They flicker in the night sky and repeatedly disappear and reappear as the cameraman watches.

He counts at least eight of the lights emerging in a line.

The footage was sent into the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), with the witness reporting there were originally 50 bright orange lights in the atmosphere.

“I thought a large meteor had broken up in the atmosphere, but then they hovered in a cluster and changed direction toward the East,” he said.

“The cluster of lights disappeared and a bright, white light was left in their place hovering.

“I then observed several bright white lights blinking in a sequential pattern in a straight line as they hovered.”

To add more mystery to the clip, he even claimed that a friend sent him a link to a video “of a cluster of bright orange lights hovering over the ocean near North Carolina on the same day”.

“I watched the video and observed that it was exactly what I saw during the initial sighting,” the unnamed onlooker said.

While he did not specify or reveal this second piece of footage, a similar video did emerge at the time of what appeared to be several bright objects above the sea.

Many have since dismissed that as being nothing but military flares.

The new footage is quickly going viral after being posted to YouTube channel ET Database by conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring.

Scott – who has made a name for his outrageous claims of finding badgers and women on Mars – bizarrely commented: “I do believe what this person is witnessing is a small fleet of UFOs that are exiting an underground base 5-6km below Bountiful city.”

Viewers had their own thoughts on what the objects could be, though.

“It certainly doesn’t seem to look like an everyday terrestrial aircraft,” one wrote.

A second was more sceptical, though, adding: “They’re clearly just drones.”