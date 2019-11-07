You may remember those videos Hollywood celebrities made in the lead-up to the 2016 election, where they attempted to schmooze citizens to vote against Donald Trump, believing their star power would sway the masses.

Much to their dismay, it didn’t work.

The outcome of the 2016 election proved, in part, that Hollywood was politically out of touch with a massive swath of the American populace. Now, it appears, Hollywood is out of step even with the majority of Democratic voters.

Still out of touch

The Los Angeles Times — which is currently facing backlash for a bizarre story it ran about the Mormon family brutally massacred by a Mexican cartel — has been tracking celebrity donations to 2020 presidential candidates. The results (so far) do not look good for Hollywood.

According to the report, Hollywood’s overwhelming favorite, with 70 celebrity donors, is Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.). But celebrity dollars have not contributed to polling success as Harris sits in fifth place in Democratic primary polling with just 4.3 percent of the vote, according to Real Clear Politics’ polling average.

The report called Harris “the ‘Game of Thrones’ of the 2020 primary: devoted fans, strong story, disappointing finale. She’s tops in celebrity backers, but tanking in the polls.”

It doesn’t get much better from there as the candidate with the second most celebrity donors, 42 of them to be exact, is Pete Buttigieg, who sits slightly ahead of Harris in the Democratic primary polls with 7.1 percent.

Of Buttigieg, the report states, “He’s that indie film that all the elites are talking about. Lots of Hollywood types are buying tickets to this one, perhaps so they can say they did.”

Does it get better from there? Not quite. Coming in third is Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.), who sits at eighth place in the polls with just 2.3 percent.

Perhaps the most surprising news from the report is that President Trump is not in last place among celebrity donors. The sitting president has 5 celebrity donors, narrowly edging Democrat candidate Andrew Yang for the ninth place slot.