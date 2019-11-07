(PJ MEDIA) In 2014, Joe Morrissey, then a 57-year-old delegate to the Virginia General Assembly, plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 12 months in jail (with six months suspended) because of a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old office assistant at his law firm.

On Tuesday, he won his election to the Virginia Senate. I’ll give you one guess what his political affiliation is.

That’s right, he’s a Democrat. And he won his election with more than 60 percent of the vote.

