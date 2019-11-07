The best way for the United States to fight China would be to find a way to move all American production out of the country and to let the Chinese know that “you are not our future,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday, adding that he does not trust China to abide by the provisions of a trade deal with the U.S.

“For example, create a tax credit for any company that wants to move out of production to any place else in the world,” Gingrich told Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria.”

“We ought to say to the Chinese, ‘you know, you are not our future. You are not the only producers; you are not the only manufacturers.'”

In addition, Gingrich said he does not trust China to reach a trade deal with the United States and keep it.

“I think we will get an initial interim agreement, and then find out they are cheating,” said Gingrich. “We’ll have to have a second round, and I think you will see for the next 10 years, a continuous cycle of we get a deal, they cheat. We have a new fight, we get a deal; they cheat. And I can’t imagine they won’t. Nothing in their behavior would lead me to believe you could trust them in terms of getting a deal.”

Gingrich said he also does not think China will agree to stop stealing intellectual property from the United States.

“The problems are on the enforcement side,” said Gingrich. “The Chinese routinely sign things then cheat. The question becomes if they agree for example, and I don’t think they will, but if they agreed to quit stealing intellectual property [that] would require that they frankly would have to retrain thousands of people … they have a huge reemployment problem if they actually kept their word.”