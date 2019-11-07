Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said he is honored to have President Donald Trump attend his team’s upcoming game with the LSU Tigers.

“It’s an honor, I think, that the President of the United States would be interested enough to come to the game,” Saban told the Montgomery Advertiser. “I’m sure we’ll do everything we can to welcome him.”

It will be the third major sporting event that the president has attended after game 5 of the World Series, followed by a trip to UFC 244 on Saturday. Trump has met with waves of boos whereever he has gone.

The Tide’s coach is not the only one who has welcomed the president to the game.

Louisiana State University star quarterback Joe Burrow says he thinks it is “pretty cool” that President Donald Trump wants to attend his team’s upcoming game against Alabama.

The Tiger’s quarterback said that it was cool to have the president attend the game no matter what your politics are.

“Regardless of your political views, it’s pretty cool having the President at the game,” Burrow told the media.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, President at the game is pretty cool,” Burrow concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.