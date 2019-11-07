“The road to hell is paved with good intentions when it comes to policy,” Dimon said. “A lot of government programs have been abysmal failures, and we should acknowledge that both problems need to be fixed, and those solutions didn’t work. Let’s try something different.”

Warren fired back at Dimon’s critique in a series of tweets, stating that Dimon and other billionaires were successful because “of the opportunities, workforce, and public services that we all paid for.”

“It’s only fair that he and his billionaire friends chip in to make sure everyone else has a chance to succeed,” Warren tweeted. “The fact that they’ve reacted so strongly—so angrily!—to being asked to chip in more tells you all you need to know. The system is working great for the wealthy and well-connected, and Jamie Dimon doesn’t want that to change. I’m going to fight to make sure it works for everyone.”

Ocasio-Cortez came to Warren’s defense despite giving her highly sought endorsement to 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Yang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: ‘She has much more to say’ MORE (I-Vt.) in October.

This was not the first time Dimon got in a spat with the progressive lawmaker this year.

He drew criticism from Ocasio-Cortez in March after suggesting that her signature environmental proposal, the Green New Deal, would harm the economy. Ocasio-Cortez shot back at the time, saying that JPMorgan financed “major fossil fuel pipelines. It’s big money.”