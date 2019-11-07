The start time for the Ohio State vs. Penn State game is a slap in the face to America and football fans.

This is the biggest game of the year in the Big 10 and arguably in the entire country. It’s the top-ranked Buckeyes against the number four Nittany Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This a dream matchup for college football fans.

Given the nature of the game, it must be in primetime under the lights, right? There’s no way this game would be in any other time slot, right?

According to a release from PSU, the game is kicking at noon EST on Fox! Noon! The biggest game of the regular season is kicking at noon! (RELATED: Kirk Herbstreit Says An 11-1 Penn State Could Still Be In The Playoff Mix If The Favorites Win Out)

Here’s a live look at my message for everybody who was involved in this decision:

[embedded content]

It was bad enough when the Buckeyes and Badgers played at noon. That was an all-time dumb decision, but this is substantially worse.

That game was in October and Wisconsin wasn’t in the top 10. Now, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are both in the top four.

If the playoffs started today, they’d both be in it. Yet, we’re not going to play the game in primetime? Arrest warrants should be issued.

Somebody has to be held accountable for this atrocious decision!

These early games between powerhouses are ruining college football and the fan experience. Everybody knows there’s nothing better than a primetime matchup, and we’re just not getting them.

Shame on everybody involved. Absolutely horrendous call on all levels.