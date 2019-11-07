Parents magazine earlier this week highlighted what it called a “super-cute” photo of a 4-year-old boy holding a sign that reads, “some men have periods, too; if I can get it, so can you.”

The magazine’s Instagram post of the image, along with accompanying text, comes from Milly Bhaskara, a mother from Hull, England, who is “showing parents how easy it is to introduce your [kids] to the concept that women aren’t the only people who menstruate,” Parents said.

The magazine said Bhaskara has 173,000 followers and is known for posts on mental health awareness and body acceptance.

Here’s more of what she wrote with the photo: “Some men have periods. Some non-binary people have periods. Some women have periods. Eli has been told about periods since he saw blood on my pants a couple of years ago … I didn’t use the language of women have periods because it’s not entirely inclusive.”

Bhaskara also shared that she “told him that SOME women, SOME non-binary people and SOME men have periods. It was easy for him to accept as he hadn’t had to unlearn the engrained societal norm, but if a 4-year-old can grasp it, I’m sure most of us can have a crack at unlearning transphobic/misinformed norms and open our minds… ya think?”

Pushback

As you might guess, more than a few folks following Parents’ Instagram page weren’t thrilled with the post:

“Whoever made their child hold this sign needs mental help …. this poor kid.”

“HAVE YALL SEEN THE WOMANS PROFILE OH MY GOD. the poor child. Somebody help her.”

“Omg … LEAVE KIDS OUT OF IT!!! LET THEM BE KIDS….. they don’t even teach about menstrual cycles [until] the 5th grade. This is a sad and pathetic attempt on the mother’s part to exploit her child and get a pat on the back. This kid is way too young to grasp the reality of what’s being talked about here. Let him be a kid. This is disgusting to exploit this child. It’s a mom wants to hold up a sign and post it on social media, then so be it.”

“This makes zero biological sense, stupid post.”

“Not trying to be ignorant here but how do men have periods? And why can’t there be a difference between what you physically are and what you identify as. I feel like these gender roles are taking away from actual science. Everyone should just love one another equally regardless of your preferences but still don’t ignore the fact that you were born with female organs. There’s nothing wrong with being a ‘female’ (i.e. having female organs) and wanting to engage in male activities or dress or act like a male, but at the end of the day you are a female and there should be no shame in that. Also I agree on not bringing kids into it until they are old enough to understand. I have plenty of gay and trans friends, but I think this is getting too carried away.”

“That is the stupidest thing I have ever read. Ever.”

“This is insane. This 4 year old is going to grow up thinking he’s going to get a period. A 4 year old shouldn’t know anything about a period. This is going to confuse him on so many levels. I feel like this might be attention seeking. Sorry not sorry. Let kids be kids.”

