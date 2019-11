(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence denied a claim in the upcoming anonymous tell-all book that he considered supporting the use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

“FAKE NEWS,” Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman tweeted Wednesday evening.

Excerpts from The Warning, written by the anonymous Trump administration official who authored a “resistance” op-ed last year, were reported by HuffPost.

