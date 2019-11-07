A Hill-HarrisX poll released on Wednesday shows that 75 percent of Democrats would vote for a Democratic Socialist candidate.

In contrast, only 26 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of independents say they would back someone who describes themselves as a Democratic Socialist.

The Hill reported on its poll, which the media outlet said comes after a number of far left candidates were elected to Congress in 2018, including the Squad — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA):

Younger voters were also more likely to throw their support behind a self-described democratic socialist. Seventy-four percent of those aged 18-34 said they would back a candidate with the tag, compared to 52 percent of those aged 35-49 and 30 percent of those aged 50-64. However, voters were nearly evenly split on the term overall: 48 percent of those polled said they would support a democratic socialist, while 52 percent said they would not.

The Hill noted that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the only one running for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination who has embraced that title and has defended his ideology as carrying on the President Franklin Delano Roosevelt “New Deal,” redistribution of wealth model.

The Hill-HarrisX online survey asked questions of 523 registered voters between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. The margin of error for the full sampling is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

