This week, fried chicken hotspot Popeye’s brought back their notorious chicken sandwich, a popular menu item which sold out months ago following a poorly executed rollout which underestimated its demand.

The sandwich seems to be in plentiful supply this time around, but for some reason Americans are still losing their minds over it.

The line for Popeyes wtf it’s all the way down there lmao pic.twitter.com/XOc1t4YdMA — Kyle (@atlutd_kyle) November 7, 2019

Earlier this week, a man died after he tried to cut in line at a Popeye’s in Baltimore.

“We have been able to determine that preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” a police spokesperson said.

Now videos are surfacing from various restaurants depicting Americans getting angry and starting fights over a trivial piece of breaded chicken served in a bun.

Warning: Videos contain graphic footage and language. Viewer discretion advised.

In Los Angeles, a woman destroyed her Mercedes-Benz when she tried to get in the drive-thru line for a sandwich.

POPEYES CHAOS🐔: The mayhem over the return of the Popeyes chicken sandwich continued in Los Angeles when a woman damaged her Mercedes-Benz after video shared to Instagram appears to show an attempt to cut a drive-thru line (Courtesy: famousboi.d) MORE: https://t.co/EW6TEho4qk pic.twitter.com/75HsZczsCq — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 7, 2019

At another drive-thru line, a customer who approached a vehicle in the drive-thru line got decked out by the driver.

Chicken sandwich is back but Knuckle sandwiches available for a limited time only pic.twitter.com/FrnvRRYnpV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2019

Another video shows employees arguing and fighting with each other behind the counter.

Popeyes chicken is good because it’s made with love pic.twitter.com/VUECZy8sXZ — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) November 7, 2019

In yet another freakout caught on camera, a man was beaten up as he tried to leave the restaurant after he said the n-word.

When Keeping it Racist Goes Wrong! A white supremacist at a #Popeyes Chicken was yelling the N-word at Black customers.

Before u watch the video, can u guess what happened next?🤔 #popeyeschickensandwich pic.twitter.com/7XInOtX98J — WOKEVIDEO (@wokevideo) November 7, 2019

During another altercation, a customer threw a giant metal tea bucket at employees, before employees threw it right back.

I just wanna know what’s in these sandwiches 😂😂😂 dude throws whole ass bucket of sweet tea at Popeyes employee & then employee fires back 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VVJPrHh3W3 — Popeyes Fightz! 👊🏽🥊🐔 (@PopeyesFightz) November 7, 2019

In San Antonio, food trays were thrown as an employee and a customer argued.

Lmaooo yoooo San Antonio was Wildn for the Popeyes chicken sandwich today … this was on the southside 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BmUeoEJRC9 — Matt Espinosa (@Espinosa35__) November 6, 2019

An angry customer was also caught yelling at employees at a Popeye’s in Oklahoma City, before they kicked him out.

In a hilarious Tik Tok video, a mom gets really angry when her son asks why the drive-thru line is taking so long.

TMZ reports Popeye’s has no plans of pulling the sandwich, despite the chaos it’s causing.

