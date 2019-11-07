Christian comedian John Crist said that addiction is behind his “destructive and sinful” behaviors after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

What are the details?

Crist has issued a lengthy apology following allegations of sexual misconduct from several women.

No fewer than five women came forward with their accusations against Crist in an article published on Charisma News.

A portion of the article detailed his alleged behaviors, saying, “Crist has exploited his Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years.”

“The allegations include, but are not limited to, individually sexting multiple women during the same time period, initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors and repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk,” the report noted.

What did Crist say?

Crist, 35, issued a lengthy statement in response to the report.

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful,” Crist wrote.

“I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most,” he continued. “I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.”

Crist added that he is seeking professional treatment and guidance in order to overcome his issues.

“Over several recent years, I have privately sought and received regular professional treatment for my sexual sin and addiction struggles,” he admitted.

Crist’s remaining 2019 tour dates have been canceled following the announcement.

“I’m committed to getting healing and freedom from my sin and have decided to cancel my remaining tour dates this year and to postpone all future commitments in order to devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically,” Crist added.

Comedian takes responsibility

The Christian comedian added that he takes responsibility for his actions.

“I realize it will be difficult for some people to ever forgive me, and I accept that as a result of my bad decisions and actions,” he noted.

He concluded, “My entire career has been lived out on stage, and even though I’ve shared many of my life struggles with my audiences, I’ve lived in constant fear of the darkest parts of my life being exposed publicly. My greatest fear has been that those who have loved and supported me would hate me if they knew everything about me. I now humbly seek forgiveness and mercy and love — not just for me, but for those I’ve hurt along my path. I’m so sorry.”