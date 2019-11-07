Popular Christian comedian John Crist, whose new Netflix comedy special is scheduled for release at the end of the month, has reportedly canceled his remaining tour dates for the year with the intent to address what he described as his own “destructive and sinful” behavior highlighted in an exposé published by Christian outlet Charisma News on Wednesday.

“According to multiple sources, Crist has exploited his Christian reputation and platform to harass, manipulate and exploit young women over the last seven years,” Taylor Berglund reports for Charisma. “The allegations include, but are not limited to, individually sexting multiple women during the same time period, initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors and repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk.”

“Though many were afraid to come forward, five women agreed to share their stories,” Berglund writes. “Whenever possible, their testimonies have been independently validated by other witnesses and copies of texts and social media conversations supplied to Charisma. These women have testified out of a desire not to ruin Crist’s career but to warn other young women not to fall for his manipulations.”

Berglund stresses in the report that none of the allegations against Crist are criminal. In his explanation for why Charisma decided to report the story, Berglund notes that “some evidence suggests certain Christian leaders have been aware of Crist’s behavior and — through inaction — let it continue unchecked.”

“This is why Charisma believed it necessary to warn the body of Christ about what Crist has been doing behind the scenes,” Berglund explains. “To be candid, our editorial team does not relish being in this position. We sifted through and gathered information for months before deciding to move forward with the story. Though the allegations against Crist are not criminal, we believe they are newsworthy for three reasons. We believe pastors and leaders who book Crist at their ministry events need to know the person they’re signing. We believe leaders who make Christianity part of their public persona — whether or not they are formally in ministry — should held to a higher standard. And above all, we believe the body of Christ must police itself and has an obligation to protect the innocent and vulnerable among us.”

When Charisma contacted Crist about the accusations this week, the comedian responded by issuing a lengthy confession and apology for his past actions with women, which the outlet published in its entirety per his request.

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them,” Crist wrote. “While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness.”

Crist then noted that he has been seeking professional help for his “sexual sin and addiction struggles” and is canceling the rest of his tour dates for the year to more thoroughly address the issue.

“Over several recent years, I have privately sought and received regular professional treatment for my sexual sin and addiction struggles,” he continued. “I’m committed to getting healing and freedom from my sin and have decided to cancel my remaining tour dates this year and to postpone all future commitments in order to devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically.”

“Those closest to me — my family, team and close friends — have known about this battle for some time, and now you do too,” he added. “I’m ashamed of my behavior and I’m so sorry for hurting so many people. I don’t blame anyone but myself. I’m responsible for my actions and I’ve repented and am taking full ownership. I realize it will be difficult for some people to ever forgive me, and I accept that as a result of my bad decisions and actions.”

He concluded by stating that he has long lived with the fear that the “darkest parts” of his life would come to light and asking for mercy and love.

“My entire career has been lived out on stage, and even though I’ve shared many of my life struggles with my audiences, I’ve lived in constant fear of the darkest parts of my life being exposed publicly,” he wrote. “My greatest fear has been that those who have loved and supported me would hate me if they knew everything about me. I now humbly seek forgiveness and mercy and love—not just for me, but for those I’ve hurt along my path. I’m so sorry.”