Dwayne Haskins is reportedly likely to continue starting at quarterback for the Washington Redskins.

The former Ohio State star got his first start of the season in a loss to the Bills last Sunday. According to Mike Garafolo, the “expectation” is that Haskins will start after the bye week against the Jets.

Bill Callahan wouldn’t commit to a starting QB for the #Redskins but the expectation is Dwayne Haskins will continue in that role after this weekend’s bye, sources say. Haskins gets the #Jets at home after a week’s rest. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2019

The Miami Dolphins should take notes on this situation. This is how you handle a young quarterback in a season that doesn’t matter.

The Redskins won’t be the postseason, they have a quarterback drafted in the first round on their roster and they need to develop him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How do you do that? You give him as many reps as possible when there’s no pressure. That’s exactly what it looks like the Redskins are doing, unlike the Dolphins.

Haskins certainly didn’t look outstanding against the Bills. I don’t think anybody could argue that he did, but he did look vastly improved from his reps earlier in the season.

Right now, that’s all Washington can ask for. Haskins has a long way to go before he’ll be a dominant quarterback. How will that happen?

It’ll come with practice and game experience. The Redskins would be foolish to take him off of the field at this point.

Let him get as many reps as possible, and prepare for the future. It’s not a hard concept to understand.