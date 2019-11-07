CBS News has fired the former ABC News employee who allegedly leaked a video that showed ABC News anchor Amy Robach venting her frustrations about the network refusing to run her story about Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex crimes, journalist Yashar Ali reported Thursday.

The video, which was released Tuesday by Project Veritas, showed Robach (who appeared to believe she was not being recorded) expressing her displeasure that the Epstein story was receiving huge coverage in August, even though she had the story three years ago and ABC News wouldn’t run it.

ABC News reportedly identified the source of the leak Wednesday, determining that it was a former employee who had gone on to work at CBS News.

“Two sources familiar with the matter tell me that CBS News has fired the staffer in question,” Ali wrote on Twitter. “This comes after ABC informed CBS that they had determined who accessed the footage of Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about the Epstein story.”

Robach, in the video, exposed the damaging information that ABC News would not run an interview with one of Epstein’s alleged victims because her allegations against people such as Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew could jeopardize the network’s access to influential people.

“We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will that we — that also quashed the story,” Robach said in the interview. “And then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in it because of the planes. She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything.”

Robach quickly issued a statement saying the video showed her in a “private moment of frustration” and that ABC News didn’t stop her from pursuing the story. The network issued a statement saying that the interview didn’t meet editorial standards because of a lack of corroborating evidence for the allegations.