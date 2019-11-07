A CBS News staffer believed to have leaked unaired footage of ABC News anchor Amy Robach saying the network quashed a bombshell report on Jeffrey Epstein has been fired, according to a report.

The Huffington Post’s Yashar Ali, citing two sources familiar with the situation, said Thursday morning that CBS News has “fired the staffer in question.”

“This comes after ABC informed CBS that they had determined who accessed the footage of Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about the Epstein story,” noted Ali.

5. Update: Two sources familiar with the matter tell me that CBS News has fired the staffer in question. This comes after ABC informed CBS that they had determined who accessed the footage of Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about the Epstein story. https://t.co/OHEoyahppY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2019

The development comes after Project Veritas released an undercover video Tuesday in which Robach, co-anchor of Good Morning America, is seen telling an ABC News producer that a witness brought forth damning information regarding Epstein, but the network spiked the expose.

BREAKING: @abcnews anchor @arobach caught on ‘hot mic’ in August disgustedly exposing networks decision to strategically spike bombshell investigation into Jefferey Esptein over THREE YEARS AGO. Says what she had was “unbelievable” #EpsteinCoverup: https://t.co/HagfLpwKDn pic.twitter.com/fPvJc3JCCQ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019

