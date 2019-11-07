President Donald Trump longs for his job as a reality television host and is already thinking of what show he can create once he leaves office, the Daily Beast is reporting.

Attributing the information to unnamed sources, the Daily Beast said Trump has confided he misses his days hosting “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC.

Trump and Apprentice creator Mark Burnett have stayed in touch since Trump was sworn in and the two remain friends. According to the Daily Beast, the two have even kicked around potential projects to be filmed after Trump leaves the White House.

“There have been several discussions between Burnett and Trump about “The Apprentice: White House,'” one source told the Daily Beast. “It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing.”

The program would be politics-themed and play off of Trump’s status as a former president.

But Burnett, through his spokesperson, denied the discussions.

“Among other things, the president and Mr. Burnett have not discussed making television shows in any shape or form,” the spokesperson said.

The Daily Beast said the White House did not provide any comment.