“SEAL Team” was awesome in “All Along the Watchtower: Part 2.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEPING READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

[embedded content]

Last week, we had some serious Benghazi vibes from “All Along the Watchtower: Part 2” as Bravo was dispatched to Yemen to protect the ambassador.

The compound was attacked (like Benghazi), and all hell broke loose as Bravo fought for survival. Things didn’t slow down at all in the episode from Wednesday night. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Channels Benghazi In Latest Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 1’)

Jason, Ray, Clay, Sonny and the rest of the team were outnumbered as they held off the enemy. The plan to fly in some Polish helicopters to evacuate with was called off when the landing zone was compromised by mortar fire. Again, this is another aspect that resembles the mortar fire in Benghazi.

Eventually, there’s only one call left to be made. Bravo loaded people onto a bus and made a run for it. With the ambassador wounded and time running out, the guys took out the enemy and escaped by a razor thin margin.

Overall, the past two episodes of “SEAL Team” have been by far and away the most action packed of season three.

For anybody who loves foreign policy and issues overseas, the entire Yemen storyline was awesome because it so closely mirrored real life.

We didn’t have too much of a focus this time on issues off of the battlefield. Jason is seen alone and dealing with an injury in the final moments, but there was no real major update there.

Vic and Clay have worked out their differences, which I think we all knew was coming. Overall, another great episode in season three.

Looks like Clay’s coming around! What did everyone think of tonight’s #SEALTeam? *deep breaths* pic.twitter.com/ilpuZPZPP8 — SEAL Team (@SEALTeamCBS) November 7, 2019

I can’t wait to see what we get on November 20th with the seventh episode of season three.