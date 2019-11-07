A month after the Duchess of Sussex told students in South Africa to expect major changes in a community, “when a woman is empowered, ” Meghan Markle is now being touted for a possible political role in the land of her birth.

Documentary maker Nick Bullen told Fox News the former Suits star, who has retained her U.S. citizenship, is “rewriting” what it means to be a member British Royalty and she’s determined to make a difference. He added:

I could see her going down that route because she’s not going to stop with just being the Duchess of Sussex. There’s much more to Meghan and I think we’re only just beginning to see the early days of what Meghan Markle will really do now that she has this global platform.

Bullen has been making programs about the British Royal family for nearly 20 years, and has worked with Harry’s father, Prince Charles, for eight.

He recently released a new documentary titled Meghan for President? which explores the former American actress’ viewes on gender and race, as well as her commitment to philanthropic causes.

Bullen says the world shouldn’t be surprised if Markle would consider taking on a humanitarian ambassador’s role in the states or even setting her eyes further on politics. Based on rare footage of Markle’s upbringing, along with statements from those who knew her, he says Markle has always yearned to make a change long before she became a familiar face on television.

His speculation comes as Markle and husband Prince Harry embark on an entended six-week break from their Royal duties and head across the Atlantic for time in California where they’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess has already expressed her desires for her son to grow up aware of his American heritage.

Her only previous public protestations of political interest came in 2016 when Markle — as she then was — endorsed Hillary Clinton and branded U.S. President Donald Trump “misogynistic [and] vocal about it” ahead of the U.S. elections that year.

“You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary. Yes, you’re voting because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” she added.

The president was charitable towards the Duchess even after hearing she had expressed a dim view of him, however, saying he thought it was nice to have an American princess, and that he was “sure she will do excellently, she will be very good.”

More recently the Duchess was applauded by Former First Lady Michelle Obama who said the Duchess of Sussex is “breaking the mold” as one of the world’s “thoughtful leaders.”

Her ringing endorsement follows that of former first lady and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who has called the Suits actor an “inspiration.”

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

