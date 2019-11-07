Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Republican lawmakers must prove the relevance of witnesses they intend to call during the upcoming impeachment hearings, The Hill is reporting.

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made his remarks in a letter to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking member of the panel. In the letter, Schiff highlighted questions that will be used to determine whether a witness’s testimony is pertinent.

Those questions include whether President Donald Trump:

Requested “that a foreign leader and government initiate investigations to benefit the president’s personal interests.”

Sought to use his office “to apply pressure on the head of state and government of Ukraine to advance the President’s personal political interests.”

Looked to obstruct or cover up any evidence regarding his actions.

GOP lawmakers have until Saturday to submit their witness requests to Schiff.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio said Republican lawmakers want to subpoena the government whistleblower to testify.

But GOP efforts to get the whistleblower to testify are not expected to be successful, The Hill noted.

Democrats, who have veto power over GOP subpoena requests, have rejected outing the whistleblower, citing safety concerns.