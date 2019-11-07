(THE HILL) Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Republicans must justify the relevance of witnesses they want to call in public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Schiff in a letter to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking member of the panel, late Wednesday outlined questions that will be used to weigh whether a witness’s testimony would be germane.

Among the questions are whether President Trump requested “that a foreign leader and government initiate investigations to benefit the President’s personal political interests” and if he sought to use his office “to apply pressure on the head of state and government of Ukraine to advance the President’s personal political interests,” including leveraging an Oval Office meeting or millions of dollars in military aid.

