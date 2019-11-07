Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her impeachment inquiry during President Donald Trump’s Louisiana rally on Wednesday.

“In three short years, President Trump has doubled the growth in the greatest economy in all of human history,” Kennedy said.

“And do you know what our Democratic friends have done for him? Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him.

“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.”

His remarks were detailed in a report by the Washington Examiner.