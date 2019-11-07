Burr’s committee is reviewing the process behind the whistleblower complaint, the handling of which created a high-profile split within the administration.

Lawyers for the whistleblower have offered to have the individual provide written answers to questions under oath. But Burr told The Hill late last week that the setup was “not acceptable.”

“We have a proven track record of protecting people’s identity,” Burr added at the time.

He added on Thursday that he believed the whistleblower’s attorneys had done a “reversal” since they made initial contact about making the individual available.

“I just think that they were disingenuous when they … sent us a letter saying how anxious they were to come before the committee,” he added.