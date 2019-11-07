Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, referred to his colleague, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as “Prof. Warren,” in a derisive tweet that quickly spurred the Democrat’s supporters to make “Senator Warren” trend on Twitter.

The label “Professor Warren,” has been frequently used to disparagingly refer to Warren, a former professor at Harvard Law School. Romney, who received his legal degree from that same school, used the nickname to refer to the senator in a tweet criticizing her health care plan on Thursday.

“Prof. Warren’s Medicare for All fails the test: Countries with socialized medicine make their numbers work through limits on care, cost sharing, and higher middle class taxes,” he wrote. “Pretending otherwise is inauthentic and disingenuous.”

Former MSNBC contributor Goldie Taylor blasted Romney in a tweet shortly after.

“It’s SENATOR WARREN and pretending you’ve read it is inauthentic and disingenuous,” she wrote.

Radio host and MSNBC contributor Sam Seder added: “I think you’ll find that’s ‘Senator’ Warren. No one refers to you as Mr. GrovelAtTrumpsFeetToGetAJobUntilHeHumiliatedYou.”

The Washington Post contributor Helaine Olen added, in a reference to Romney’s “binders full of women” comment during the 2012 presidential campaign, “Mitt Romney needs to update Senator Warren’s title in his Binders Full of Women.”