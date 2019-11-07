Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday took a shot at Michael Bloomberg, who is reportedly preparing to file paperwork to run for president, particularly over his status as a billionaire.

The former New York City mayor is actively preparing to enter the presidential race “designating himself as a candidate in at least one state with an early filing deadline,” the New York Times reported Thursday. However, the paper quoted an advisor who indicated that Bloomberg has yet to make an official decision.

Warren, who has championed her “Ultra-Millionaire Tax,” took a shot at the billionaire following the report, encouraging him to fill out her calculator “for the billionaires.”

“Welcome to the race, @MikeBloomberg! If you’re looking for policy plans that will make a huge difference for working people and which are very popular, start here,” she wrote, providing a link to her calculator:

“Some billionaires seem confused about how much they would pay under Elizabeth’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax. Don’t worry, now we have a calculator for that too,” Warren’s website states.

The calculator asks the user if he or she is a billionaire. If the user chooses “no,” the calculator provides a list of well-known billionaires and encourages the user to “pick a billionaire to see how much they would pay under Elizabeth’s wealth tax.” Bloomberg is included on the list.

“MIKE BLOOMBERG WOULD PAY $3.079 BILLION NEXT YEAR UNDER ELIZABETH’S WEALTH TAX,” her calculator states in all caps.

It adds:

Mike Bloomberg has a net worth of $52,000,000,000. Don’t worry too much about Mike Bloomberg – if history is any guide, if billionaires do nothing other than invest their wealth in the stock market, it’s likely that their wealth will continue to grow. Elizabeth’s wealth tax, which only impacts America’s 75,000 wealthiest families, would generate enough revenue to cover universal child care, quality public education, forgive student loan debt, provide free public college, and help finance Medicare for All.

As reported in October, Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton have been reportedly keeping an eye on the Democrat primary, although many Democrats believe neither would officially jump into the race unless Joe Biden (D) flounders.