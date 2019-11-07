Comedy Central satire South Park has purposefully avoided targeting Donald Trump for the last few seasons. But in this week’s episode, all bets were off as Trump’s character was assailed and a Trump advisor, Rudy Giuliani, was called a “treasonous Pig.”

Wednesday’s episode saw Trump portrayed as an immoral figure advising Randy about how to get away with criminal activity. Giuliani also came in for particular opprobrium and was described as pulling a baggie of marijuana out of his anal cavity to give it to Randy, who’s in jail.

In the episode entitled “Season Finale” (though it is not the last episode of the season), Randy is arrested for tampering with marijuana and sabotaging the pot crop of a rival. He is eventually arrested and criticized for his increasingly obnoxious behavior.

To figure out how to get out of his troubles, Randy phones Donald Trump from prison and asks the president how to wriggle his way out of his crimes. Trump advises Randy to ignore his crimes and go on the attack against everyone else.

During the phone call, the show’s Trump impersonator asks Randy if he thoroughly denied all wrongdoing. When Randy said he had, the Trump character then advises, “Well, did you then go on the attack, and swap the accusations, to make yourself a victim?”

The Trump character then adds that Randy should try “Darvo.”

“DARVO,” the Trump voicer said. “Randy — deny, attack, reverse victim, and offender. Alright.”

Trump was also knocked in the episode, Randy realizing his personal character had eroded because no matter how poorly he behaved, he never felt like he was acting any worse than the president, thereby continuing to slip down a path of awfulness. https://t.co/t6rQ8hsroX — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) November 7, 2019

After role-playing with Randy to show him how to turn the tables on accusers, Randy asks Trump if he knows any good lawyers. Trump replies, “Do I know any good lawyers? No. But I do know Rudy Giuliani.”

Giuliani later turns up in the prison to aid Randy in his effort to get off of his charges.

Ultimately, Randy apologizes to his community and blames Trump for his actions.

“Maybe the president has brought down my moral meter,” Randy says. “I don’t mean to cast blame, I’m to blame, but, ever since he was elected, I’ve compared my morals to his. And no matter how awful I am… I’m never as bad as the president, so I’m okay.”

The renewed assault on Donald Trump comes after several seasons where show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone purposefully steered clear of the same “boring” Trump jokes every other show was deploying.

In 2017, Parker noted that he was done with Trump jokes for a while.

“It’s just gotten boring,” Parker told the Los Angeles Times. “We weren’t ever really that show. We would do an entire season, and there would be one moment that played off something that had just happened, and people would go, ‘South Park is the show that does that.’ And that’s just not true. We’re not.”

With this week’s episode, it appears that the moratorium on Trump jokes has come to an end.

