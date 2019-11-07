Donald Trump Jr. and “The View” co-host Joy Behar squared off on Thursday’s show after Behar attempted to trip up Trump Jr. in his father’s presidential controversies.

But Trump Jr. had apparently done his homework on the pop political show and dished it right back out.

What are the details?

Trump Jr. appeared on the hit show to promote his book “Triggered,” sitting alongside his fellow guest, girlfriend and Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Before laying into the president’s son for tweeting about the federal whistleblower, Behar highlighted some of the president’s more controversial moments.

“[President Donald Trump] called some Mexicans rapists, he attacked the handicapped, he bragged about it,” she spat. “We heard the ‘Access’ tape, where he bragged about grabbing women by their genitalia.”

Trump Jr. fairly defended his father, responding, “We’ve all done things that we regret. I mean, if we’re talking about bringing a discourse down, Joy, you’ve worn blackface.”

Behar insisted that she did not, despite a widely recognized photo segment from 2016 which featured a young Behar dressing up for Halloween as a “beautiful African woman,” complete with a darkened complexion.

Trump Jr. then turned his sights on co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who he called out for her previous quasi-defense of director Roman Polanski. In 2009, Goldberg said that his crimes against child rape weren’t “rape-rape.”

“You said that Roman Polanski – it wasn’t ‘rape-rape’ when he raped a child,” he said.

What else?

Earlier, Behar admonished the audience for cheering and clapping after the panel discussed Trump Jr. releasing the name of the whistleblower whose anonymous complaint ultimately led to the president’s impeachment hearings.

“The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone and to scare other people from coming out. That’s something that dictators do,” co-host Abby Huntsman reasoned. “I’ve lived in China, I’ve seen that firsthand. That’s not what America does, that’s not what we do.”

Trump Jr. said that he did absolutely nothing wrong, as the identity of the whistleblower was widely known for days prior to his tweet, which caused the audience to respond with uproarious applause.

“[I wish] the outrage would be equal,” he added. “There was no outrage when my family got an exploding letter with white powder substance in it. It’s not a level playing field in terms of outrage.”

As the audience shared its approval over Trump Jr.’s later remarks, Behar snapped, “This is not a MAGA rally!”

