Starbucks unveiled its 2019 holiday cups featuring the line “Merry Coffee” Thursday, but the organization promises that they are not avoiding the word “Christmas.”

The national coffee chain’s cups feature “a swirl of candy cane ribbon, a pop of green, and a merry greeting” that comes close to wishing coffee drinkers a “Merry Christmas.” The sleeve on Starbucks holiday drinks say, “We wish you a merry coffee.”

“We came up with this idea of wrapping the stores in holiday joy and wrapping the cups like a gift to our partners and customers,” Jen Quotson, vice president of Starbucks Creative, said in a Starbucks press release. “We wanted coming to Starbucks to be like uncovering a present.”

A Starbucks spokesperson assured Fox News that Starbucks does not attempt to avoid Christmas, saying that Starbucks “aspires to spark mini moments of joy in our customers” during the holidays and to make their customer experience “even more cheerful and bright.”

“We honor the Christmas season each year in a variety of ways including the return of customer-favorite Starbucks Christmas Blend, back for its 35th holiday season, Starbucks partners proudly wear their red aprons, holiday music is heard in stores and holiday gifts and Starbucks Cards line our shelves,” the spokesperson told Fox News.

“‘Merry coffee’ is a fun and festive expression that we hope our customers feel as they take the very first sip of their favorite Starbucks holiday beverage,” the spokesperson added. (RELATED: People Are Arguing Over Whether Starbucks’ Holiday Cup Is ‘Gay’)

The organization has come under fire for its holiday cups in the past, including a “symbol of unity” cup before the 2016 presidential elections.

“During a divisive time in our country, Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity” .@cr_schnei https://t.co/eq0C3v2u1M — anne sackett (@as_fl) November 1, 2016

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

