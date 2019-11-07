The University of Alabama’s Student Government Association warned students that “disruptive” behavior during Saturday’s football game against Louisiana State University, which President Donald Trump plans to attend, will result in removal from the stadium and a ban for the remainder of the season, according to AL.com.

Students received an email from Jason Rothfarb, vice president for Student Affairs for University of Alabama SGA, earlier this week informing them of additional security measures and the need to arrive at the game early.

“Additional security will also be in the student section during the game,” the email read. “Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season.”

Some students were confused by what the initial email meant. After all, isn’t “disruptive” the norm for a major college football game in a drunken student section?

“Strange that in all the games in which drunken bacchanalia has been tolerated, if not celebrated and encouraged I’ve never once been warned to not be ‘disruptive,'” wrote a user named Carter-William.

After some students and media raised concerns that the email was an attempt to suppress the First Amendment rights of students who may want to protest President Trump’s attendance at the game, Rothfarb clarified his email some.

“Some have misinterpreted my comment regarding ‘disruptive behavior,'” he said in a statement. “As with other games this season, Organization’s Block Seating locations will be clearly marked, but at certain times, other students can and should have access to open seats. By disruptive behavior, we are asking students to be respectful to all students and staff and avoid altercations.”

“My email has nothing do with anyone’s First Amendment rights and I am sorry for any confusion,” Rothfarb cintinued. “Please express yourself and especially your pride for the Tide.”

President Trump has received mixed reactions from crowds at sporting events in recent weeks, being booed at a World Series game and receiving boos and cheers at a mixed-martial arts fight.

He did receive support from Washington Nationals players who visited the White House in celebration of their World Series win, and from UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, who called the president a “bad motherf***er.”