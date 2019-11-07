New survey reveals that children as young as seven are experiencing symptoms of anxiety quite often.

More than half of the parents surveyed admit feeling anxious “all the time” themselves.

LONDON — It’s becoming more and more common these days for adults to report feeling overwhelmingly stressed and anxious on a daily basis. Now, a disconcerting survey has revealed that the majority of young British children are also suffering with anxiety. On average, anxious feelings are developing around the age of seven and mental health experts warn the trend may be worse than ever.

The survey, commissioned by ChannelMum.com, asked 2,000 parents of children (ages 3-18) about their kids’ mental health. More than six in 10 respondents say their children regularly exhibit feelings of worry, unease, or fear. Of that group, 47% can quickly become unreasonably angry or irritable, and 29% usually become “out of control” during an anxiety attack.

All of this anxiety is having physical repercussions as well, with one fifth of respondents reporting their children scratch at their own skin as a coping mechanism. Also, three in 10 parents say their kids routinely complain of stress-induced stomach aches. Other common physical symptoms listed by parents include using the toilet frequently, poor diet, and pulling out hair.

Disturbingly, 14% of respondents even say their child has spoken openly about considering suicide, and 13% admit to knowing that their child has watched content that promotes self-harm online.

“Children today are possibly the most stressed generation ever as there is so much pressure piled onto them. From feeling they need to succeed academically to social media to heightened awareness of their body image, there is round-the-clock comparison with others from a very young age,” comments Psychologist Emma Kenny in a statement. “Anxiety can be difficult to identify, as many symptoms are common in childhood and not always serious. However parents are often the best judge of whether a symptom is serious as they are in tune with their child and know when their behavior changes.”

The survey also found that an anxious child is likely to lead to anxious parents as well. In all, 53% of respondents say they themselves feel anxious all the time, and many also say they have trouble sleeping at night.

In most cases, it appears that parents are at least aware of what is stressing out their kids; only 6% say they don’t know why their child feels so unwound. A significant portion (37%) say their child becomes anxious when they have to try new things, and 40% list attending school as their child’s most prevalent trigger for symptoms. Fear of failure (31%) was another common cited reason, followed by “doing anything outside their normal routine” (30%), and attending sleepovers (16%). Finally, more than a fifth of respondents have a hunch that their child is dealing with anxiety related to bullying.

The majority of surveyed parents (two-thirds) say they actively try to avoid activities and things they know stress out their kids, while 70% say their usual response when their child is anxious is a simple “don’t worry about it.” For what it’s worth, this type of response is exactly what experts recommend parents don’t do. Instead, it is believed to be much more beneficial to calmly discuss and disprove the child’s fears in a caring manner.

It’s also worth mentioning that many parents believe their child’s anxiety is not an issue they can successfully tackle all by themselves. For instance, 21% of parents with an anxious child say their general practitioner has been a big help, and 22% would be interested in an online course that could help them better address their child’s needs. Nearly one in five would be willing to talk with other parents and experts online about their problems.

In fact, four in 10 parents with a child suffering from anxiety are already planning to pursue youth counseling, and 21% are considering cognitive behavioral therapy.

Additionally, 18% say they are at their “wit’s end,” and 16% cry often about their child’s anxiety issues.

However, many other parents are still hesitant to seek help. A fifth actually admit to actively avoiding the problem among doctors due to a fear of being judged as bad parents. Still, the majority (80%) of parents say they are comfortable discussing mental health issues with their children.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll.