Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy wagered “as much extra-spicy Popeyes fried chicken” as Republican Alabama Senator Richard Shelby can eat on his home-state LSU Tigers defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The friendly bet between the two senators was recorded by Roll Call as the BCS number two ranked Tigers prepare to take on the number three ranked Tide on Saturday.

“I am betting as much extra-spicy Popeyes fried chicken as the senator can eat,” said Kennedy as Shelby looked on. “Popeyes chicken is among the best fried chicken God ever put breath in.” (RELATED: John Kennedy Fact Checks CNN’s Jake Tapper On Republican Senate Closed Door Hearings: ‘They Are Dealing With Classified Information’)

For his part, Shelby bet “a double serving of Conecuh Sausage made in Evergreen, Alabama,” Roll Call reported.

WATCH:

ESPN’s FPI gives the Tigers only a 28.1% chance to defeat the Crimson Tide on the road in Tuscaloosa. That prospect will be even more difficult if Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns from an injury to play in the game, a possibility that’s looking more and more realistic each day.

Though Alabama coach Nick Saban still lists Tagovailoa as “day-to-day,” he also said Wednesday there was a “good chance” he could play in the game.